Jan 5 Struggling retailer Sears Holdings Corp
said on Thursday its comparable sales for November and
December fell by 12-13 percent, the latest department store
operator to report disappointing sales during the holiday
shopping season.
The company's shares rose 6.1 percent, however, after its
earlier announcement that it would sell its Craftsman tools
business to Stanley Black & Decker Inc for $900
million.
Sears, which also announced the closure of 41 of its
namesake stores and 109 Kmart stores, said it had set up a
special committee to market real estate properties with the goal
of raising more than $1 billion.
