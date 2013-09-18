BRIEF-Reliance Capital raises limits for issue of NCDs by 30 bln rupees
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 18 Retailer Sears Holdings Corp set price guidance on its new $1 billion term loan earmarked to pay down revolver borrowings at the company, sources told Thompson Reuters LPC.
The new first-lien term loan is guided at LIB+450-475 basis points, with a 1 percent Libor floor and a 99 original issue discount.
The term loan will mature June 30, 2018, and will carry 101 soft call protection for one year.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is sole lead. Commitments are due September 27.
The new loan falls under Sears' existing credit agreement, inked in 2011. The existing credit includes a $3.275 billion asset-based revolver maturing in April 2016. The revolver pays at a range of LIB+200 to LIB+250, based on a leverage grid. Commitment fees are in a range of 37.5 basis points to 62.5 basis points based on usage.
The new term loan is expected to be secured on a first-lien basis on the same collateral as the revolver.
The existing credit agreement is secured by a first-lien on most of Sears' domestic inventory and credit card and pharmacy receivables, and is subject to a borrowing base formula to determine availability.
At August 3, Sears had $1.5 billion of borrowings outstanding under the existing credit.
Sears Roebuck Acceptance Corp and Kmart Corporation are the borrowers.
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its unit signs overall construction agreement with local government in Tangshan city
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran April 7 Southeast Asian stock markets except the Philippines traded lower on Friday, in line with broader Asia, after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Philippine stocks bucked the trend, hitting its highest in over five months. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched, declaring he acted in