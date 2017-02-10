Feb 10 Struggling retailer Sears Holdings Corp
reported a 10.3 percent drop in comparable store sales
for the holiday quarter, and said it would cut debt and pension
obligations by at least $1.5 billion this year.
The company also launched a new plan to cut costs by at
least $1 billion in 2017.
The program will be aimed at simplifying the company's
organizational structure and improving product assortment at
Sears and Kmart stores.
