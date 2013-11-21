By Dhanya Skariachan
Nov 21 Sears Holdings Corp reported a
wider quarterly net loss on Thursday after sales fell at both
its namesake department stores and its Kmart discount chain and
it invested in more promotions targeting rewards members.
The company is trying to engineer a turnaround. Sales have
been falling since 2005, when hedge fund manager Edward Lampert
merged the two U.S. chains in an $11 billion deal.
The net loss in the third quarter ended on Nov. 2 widened to
$534 million, or $5.03 a share, from $498 million, or $4.70 a
share, a year earlier.
Excluding severance costs, tax-related adjustments and a
pension expense, the loss was $2.88 a share.
Sales fell 6.7 percent to $8.3 billion, missing the
analysts' average estimate of $8.9 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sears has been closing stores, tightly managing inventory,
selling real estate and shedding assets, but the retailer is
still struggling to generate cash from its operations.
Wall Street has criticized Lampert for not investing enough
in stores and for relying on financial engineering to boost
profits. On Thursday, he said Sears was spending more to make
targeted offers to members of its Shop Your Way rewards program.
He said 70 percent of sales are now made to Shop Your Way
members.
Sales at stores open at least a year fell 3.1 percent,
including a decline of 2.1 percent at Kmart. At that chain, weak
demand for groceries, consumer electronics and toys offset
strength in the apparel and "seasonal and outdoor living"
categories.
A 4 percent drop at Sears Domestic reflects decreases in
most categories, including the consumer electronics, lawn and
garden, tools, home appliances and apparel.
At the end of the quarter, total debt was $4.7 billion.
The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company recently
refinanced some debt, sold its stake in eight properties it owns
with the Westcliff Group and terminated some store leases in
Canada. It said it was on track to generate $2 billion of
liquidity during the fiscal year.
On his own and through his ESL Investments hedge fund,
Lampert holds about 55.34 percent of Sears stock, according to
the latest U.S. securities filings.