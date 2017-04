NEW YORK Jan 9 Sears Holdings Corp reported on Thursday that comparable store sales at its Kmart and Sears U.S. chains fell sharply during the holiday season, continuing a years-long decline.

At its Sears stores in the United States, comparable store sales were down 9.2 percent between the start of the current quarter through Jan. 6 and down 5.7 percent at Kmart.

Sears shares were down 14.3 percent at $36.50 in after hours trading.