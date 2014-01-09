(Adds CEO comment, details from release)
NEW YORK Jan 9 Sears Holdings Corp's
sales are slipping faster and faster.
The troubled retailer on Thursday reported declines in
comparable-store sales at its Kmart and U.S. namesake chain for
the crucial holiday season that were even sharper than for the
third quarter.
At its U.S. Sears stores, sales at stores open at least one
year, an industry benchmark known as comparable sales, were down
9.2 percent in the nine weeks that ended Jan. 6 and down 5.7
percent at Kmart.
Data firm ShopperTrak said this week that U.S. retail sales
had risen 2.7 percent industrywide during the holidays.
Sears shares were down 13.3 percent at $36.90 in after-hours
trading.
Sales at the company have been falling since 2005, when
hedge fund manager Edward Lampert merged the two U.S. chains in
an $11 billion deal.
"The results that we posted are not nearly what we want them
to be," Lampert, Sears Holdings' chief executive and top
shareholder, wrote in a blog post.
Retailers faced the most promotional holiday season since
the recession, trying to outdo one another with deep discounts
to lure shoppers. As a result, a number of retailers slashed
their profit forecasts on Thursday.
Sears said it expects to post a lost of between $11.85 and
$12.88 per share for the fiscal year ending Feb. 1. That
includes a loss of $2.35 to $3.39 per share for the holiday
quarter.
