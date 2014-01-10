(Adds analyst comment, details, background)
By Phil Wahba
NEW YORK Jan 9 Sears Holdings Corp's
sales are slipping faster and faster.
The retailer on Thursday reported declines in
comparable-store sales at its Kmart and U.S. namesake chain for
the crucial holiday season that were even sharper than for the
third quarter.
At its U.S. Sears stores, sales at stores open at least one
year, an industry benchmark known as comparable sales, were down
9.2 percent in the nine weeks that ended Jan. 6 and down 5.7
percent at the discount Kmart chain.
Sears shares were down 13.4 percent at $36.85 in after-hours
trading.
Sales at the company have been falling since 2005, when
billionaire hedge fund manager Edward Lampert merged the two
U.S. chains in an $11 billion deal.
The retailer has closed about 300 U.S. stores since 2010,
tightly managing inventory, selling real estate and shedding
assets at home and in Canada as it tries to engineer a
turnaround. The company has about 2,000 Sears and Kmart
locations in the United States.
"The results that we posted are not nearly what we want them
to be," Lampert, Sears Holdings' chief executive officer and top
shareholder, wrote in a blog post.
The company has made a big bet that its strategy to make
targeted offers through digital and social means to members of
its "Shop Your Way" rewards program, which generated about 69
percent of holiday sales, can fix the company.
In his blog, Lampert lamented that the holiday results
"overshadow" the progress Sears had made with the program.
Lampert told Reuters in November he saw room for further
store closings in 2014.
"They're not focused on executing at retail so that's why
we've seen the business deteriorate," said Mary Ross Gilbert, a
managing director at investment bank Imperial Capital.
Imperial has an underperform rating on Sears shares and a
sell rating on its 6-5/8 percent bonds. Gilbert said that
despite the holiday results, the company had enough liquidity in
the near term.
Retailers faced the most promotional holiday season since
the recession, trying to outdo one another with deep discounts
to lure shoppers, adding further pressure to Sears and Kmart. As
a result, a number of retailers cut their profit forecasts on
Thursday.
Sears said it expects to post a lost of between $11.85 and
$12.88 per share for the fiscal year ending Feb. 1. That
includes a loss of $2.35 to $3.39 per share for the holiday
quarter.
At Kmart, business fell in consumer electronics, groceries
and toys, while at Sears it was down in electronics as well as
home appliances, among other categories.
