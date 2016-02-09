* Estimates 4th-qtr sales $7.3 bln vs est $7.43 bln
* Comparable sales fall 7.1 pct
* Shares down 7.8 pct
(Adds details; updates share movement)
Feb 9 Sears Holdings Corp estimated
quarterly sales below analysts' expectations, citing
unseasonably warm weather and intense competition, and said it
would speed up closure of at least 50 unprofitable stores in the
next few months.
The struggling retailer's shares were down 7.8 percent at
$15.42 in afternoon trading on Tuesday.
A warmer-than-expected winter in 2015 dented sales of
cold-weather apparel and goods in the United States, forcing
retailers such as Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp to
warn of disappointing sales for the period.
November and December are crucial for many retailers as the
two months can account for anywhere between 20-40 percent of
annual sales.
Sears estimated sales of $7.3 billion for the three months
ended Jan. 31, below the $7.43 billion analysts on average had
expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sears said it planned to cut costs by $550 million-$650
million in 2016, depending on overall volume of sales, adding
that it targeted at least $300 million in asset sales during the
first half of the year.
Sears said it was still exploring the sale of its auto
center business, which it has been looking to sell since 2013.
The company also estimated a net loss of $525-$625 million
in the fourth quarter.
Sears said it expected to write down the value of its brand
by $150-$200 million as a result of store closures and falling
revenue.
Once the largest retailer in the United States, Sears has
lost its standing as customers preferred to either shop online
or at rivals such as Target Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc
.
The company is working to cut costs by creating a real
estate investment trust Seritage Growth Properties,
shutting stores and cutting jobs.
The company reported a 7.1 percent drop in sales at
established stores during the holiday quarter, hurt by weak
demand for apparel - a business that has a "substantial impact"
on overall profitability.
Sears said it expects to report fourth quarter results
around Feb. 25.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)