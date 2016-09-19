Sept 19 Retailer Sears Holdings Corp
will close a further 64 Kmart stores in the United States, a
source familiar with the matter said, in addition to the nearly
70 it announced earlier this year.
Sears, which has posted a quarterly profit just once in the
last four years, said in April it would close 68 Kmart discount
stores and 10 Sears department stores to cut costs.
Once the largest U.S. retailer, Sears has lost its standing
as customers move to online shopping or rivals such as Wal-Mart
Stores Inc.
Sears had a total long term debt of $3.4 billion and cash
balance of $276 million as of July 30, 2016.
The company said later in May that it would explore options
to expand its home-improvement service business and some of its
best-known brands such as Kenmore appliances.
Ratings agency Moody's investor service cut its rating on
Sears' liquidity last week, saying Kmart's meaningful market
share erosion has made it uncertain about its viability. (bit.ly/2deI2c8)
Business Insider first reported the closures on Monday
citing local news reports and Kmart employees.
The additional stores earmarked for closure will begin
liquidation sales on Sept. 22 and close by mid-December, the
financial news website website reported. (bit.ly/2cNNApX)
Sears said it would provide an updated store count in their
next quarterly filing.
