By Dhanya Skariachan
Oct 29 Struggling U.S. retailer Sears Holdings
Corp, led by hedge fund manager Edward Lampert, sold
some Canadian real estate assets for $383 million and said it is
considering separating its Lands' End clothing and auto center
businesses to raise cash.
The news overshadowed weak preliminary results for the third
quarter and boosted shares of the operator of Sears department
stores and the Kmart discount chain by more than 12 percent as
some investors bet that the retailer's individual assets are
undervalued and could be valuable if the company is dismantled.
But many on Wall Street consider Tuesday's move an act of
desperation by the retailer as it tries to cover its operating
losses and inability to generate cash.
Struggling Sears Canada said it would close its
flagship Toronto store and four other locations in a deal worth
$383 million.
"Anytime that they sell their best assets off, it is not
done from a position of strength or from the position of a
retailer that will endure or be around for a long period of
time," said ISI analyst Matt McGinley, who believes the
retailer's overall value is "significantly overstated."
McGinley pegs the value of the Lands' End clothing and home
goods unit along with the auto center assets at $2 billion to
$2.5 billion.
The operator of Sears department stores and the Kmart
discount chain is trying to engineer a turnaround after
suffering from declining sales since 2005, when Lampert merged
the two U.S. retail chains in an $11 billion deal.
Sears has been closing stores, tightly managing inventory,
selling real estate and shedding assets, but the retailer still
struggles to boost sales or generate cash from its operations.
CUTTING MUSCLE
Lampert, often criticized by Wall Street for not investing
enough in stores and for relying on financial engineering to
boost profits, had indicated in 2012 that assets such as Lands'
End, which Sears bought for about $2 billion in 2002, could be
separated.
"They have cut the fat. Now they are cutting in the muscle,"
Morningstar analyst Paul Swinand said, referring to Sears'
latest plan for the businesses.
In a recent interview with Reuters, Lampert admitted the
retailer's stores could be improved, but partly blamed higher
pension obligations in recent years for taking resources away
from its stores.
The company said on Tuesday that it is focusing on long-term
value and has ample liquidity and resources to support this
transformation.
"As we move through this process we are continuously
evaluating our asset structure and whether specific assets
and/or businesses are better managed within the current Sears
Holdings asset configuration or outside it," said Sears Holdings
spokesman Chris Brathwaite.
Sears spun off its Orchard Supply Hardware Stores unit in
2011 and announced plans to spin off its Sears Hometown and
Outlet businesses and certain hardware stores last year.
"The current playbook appears to be that they don't generate
cash from operations and they have to sell assets to keep this
thing going. It's a matter of them burning the furniture and
really how much furniture they have to burn," McGinley said.
Any separation of Lands' End would not be structured as a
sale, but would be through a deal that would benefit current
shareholders, the company said.
On his own and through his ESL Investments hedge fund,
Lampert held about 55.4 percent of Sears's stock, making him the
largest shareholder of the Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based
company, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Sears stock, which has risen more than 34 percent year to
date, was up more than 12 percent at $62.54 before closing at
$62.09 on the Nasdaq.
Sears said same-store sales for the 12 weeks ended Oct. 26
fell 3.7 percent. It forecast a net loss of $532 million to $582
million for the third quarter, wider than the $498 million loss
reported a year earlier. At least three analysts said the
forecast missed their expectations.
McGinley does not expect Sears to have a good holiday season
and worries that Sears decision to buy less inventory for the
holidays to save cash, might end up hurting it.
"If you don't have the inventory to sell, you place yourself
at risk that you just won't have the right stuff at the right
place when the people want to come in and buy it," McGinley
said.