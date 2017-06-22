BRIEF-Amtek Auto says John Flintham resigns as vice-chairman & MD
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company
NEW YORK, June 22 Sears Canada Inc plans to file a motion with a Canadian court to request permission to suspend certain monthly payments to its pension plan because it is running low on cash, according to a court filing.
The retailer, which filed for bankruptcy Thursday, also intends to stop payments to a post-retirement benefit plan providing retirees with life insurance and medical and dental benefits, according to the filing. Sears Canada is current on the payments for the pension and post-retirement benefit plan now.
The company also said in the filing that all 32 of the Corbeil appliance stores are expected to remain operational during the insolvency. Corbeil has a separate management structure from the rest of Sears Canada, according to the filing.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli)
SAO PAULO, June 23 Oi SA has unveiled a plan that facilitates the early repayment of small debts to suppliers and contractors, as Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier seeks to emerge faster from creditor protection.