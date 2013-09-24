Sept 24 Department store chain Sears Canada Inc
said Chief Executive Calvin McDonald resigned and that
Chief Operating Officer Douglas Campbell would take over with
immediate effect.
The company said McDonald has resigned to pursue an
opportunity with a leading international company.
Campbell joined Sears Canada in March 2011 and was named COO
last November.
Revenue at Sears Canada, 51 percent-owned by U.S. department
store chain Sears Holdings Corp, fell for the 18th
quarter in a row as the company struggled with weak demand and
increasing competition from U.S. retailers.
Last year, the company announced a three-year plan that
included making radical changes to its pricing strategies and
sprucing up stores to compete with the likes of Target Corp
and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.