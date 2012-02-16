* Company cites need to better compete in retail
* Price cuts come with new weekly sales
TORONTO Feb 16 Sears Canada said on
Thursday it cut regular prices for more than 5,000 items, a
first step in what it called a "transformation" to help it
compete more effectively as Wal-Mart and Target prepare to
expand across the country.
Along with lower prices, the department store chain will
introduce new weekly sales, match merchandise in stores more
closely with its flyers, and roll out new signs.
"In order to better compete in a complex and ever-changing
retail industry, the company is committed to getting the value
right for its customers," said Sears in a statement. "This will
be the first significant change customers will see as a result
of the transformation undertaken by the company."
Chief Executive Calvin McDonald, who joined the company in
June, said that customers are "demanding great value."
Canadian retailers are facing increasing competition from
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, which is expanding rapidly in the
country, and in recent quarters Sears has reported declining
sales. Target Corp plans to open up to 135 stores in
Canada, starting in the spring of 2013.
Sears Canada's parent Sears Holdings Corp, which
owns more than 90 percent of the company, has also been
struggling to attract shoppers.
Sears Holdings has seen sales fall every year since hedge
fund manager Edward Lampert formed it through the merger of
Sears and Kmart in 2005.
Sears Holdings' problems were on display again in December
when it said it would close 100 to 120 of its 3,500 U.S. stores
after a dismal holiday shopping season.
Shares of Sears Canada fell 1.75 percent to C$11.79 on
Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.