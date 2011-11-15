* Q3 loss/shr C$0.44 vs EPS C$0.19 year ago
* Revenue down 7 pct
* Same-store sales drop 7.8 pct
Nov 15 Retailer Sears Canada
posted a third-quarter loss, hurt by excess inventories and
restructuring costs.
Sears Canada, which is now 90.4 percent owned by Sears
Holdings Corp, posted a net loss of C$46.6 million
($45.8 million), or 44 Canadian cents a share, compared with a
profit of C$20.8 million, or 19 Canadian cents, a year ago.
Revenue dropped 7 percent to C$1.11 billion, while
same-store sales, or sales at stores opened more than a year,
fell 7.8 percent.
The company took a charge of C$45.6 million related to
disposition of excess inventories and internal restructuring
costs within its home services business unit, it said in a
statement.
Shares of Sears Canada, which owns a network of 196
corporate stores, 260 dealer stores and 33 home-improvement
showrooms, closed at C$13.05 on Monday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
($1 = 1.017 Canadian Dollars)
