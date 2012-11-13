Nov 13 Canadian department store chain Sears
Canada Inc reported a smaller net loss on Tuesday, and
had an adjusted loss versus a year-ago profit.
Sears Canada, majority-owned by Sears Holdings Corp
, said sales at established stores dropped 5.7 percent,
following a 7.8 percent decline in the same quarter last year.
Chief Executive Calvin McDonald, more than a year into a
three-year turnaround plan that includes refocusing on
categories in which Sears is strongest, like mattresses and
major appliances, said the company had made management changes.
"Although we made progress in the quarter, we can and must
do more. Our plan is working, however our pace of execution has
not met our expectations," he said in a statement.
McDonald said revenue fell as the chain rolled back
discounting, sold fewer snowblowers and televisions and cut some
product lines.
The net loss for the third quarter ended on Oct. 27 narrowed
to C$21.9 million ($21.9 million), or 22 Canadian cents a share,
from C$44.1 million, or 42 Canadian cents a share, a year
earlier.
In the previous year, results were hit by a C$45.6 million
pre-tax charge related to restructuring and inventory
disposition.
The company reported a loss of C$3.0 million, adjusted to
exclude interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and
non-operating activities, compared to earnings of C$14.5 million
in the year earlier. Revenue fell 6.8 percent to C$1.04 billion.