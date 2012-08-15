* Quarterly loss $0.10 vs. $0.00 year earlier
* Revenue falls 9 percent to C$1.05 billion
* Same-store sales fall 7.1 percent
Aug 15 Sears Canada Inc reported a
wider loss in what the Canadian retailer called a difficult
quarter on Wednesday, as sales at established stores dropped
again.
Sales of outdoor power equipment fell off with the onset of
warm, dry weather in many areas of Canada, and the company said
its weekend business is underperforming.
Same-store sales, an important measure for retailers,
dropped 7.1 percent in the second quarter ended July 28,
following a 5.8 percent decline in the same quarter last year.
"While we are not pleased with our quarterly sales results,
we continued to implement key transformation initiatives," said
Chief Executive Calvin McDonald in a release.
McDonald is one year into his three-year turnaround plan,
which includes refocusing on categories in which Sears is
strongest.
The company said sales rose in two of those categories,
major appliances and mattresses. Weekday sales of regularly
priced merchandise also rose.
Sears Canada has 197 corporate stores, 276 dealer locations
and 20 "home service showrooms" across the country. In March the
company said it would shut three major downtown stores in
Vancouver, Calgary and Ottawa, raising capital to revamp stores
in other locations.
Canadian retailers are facing tough competition as Wal-Mart
Stores Inc expands in the country, and the market will
heat up further when Target Corp opens its first
Canadian stores in spring 2013.
The company, majority-owned by Sears Holdings Corp,
said net loss was C$9.8 million ($9.9 million), or 10 Canadian
cents per share, compared with a loss of C$200,000, or break
even per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell 9 percent to C$1.05
billion for the quarter.