May 23 U.S. retailer Sears Holdings
reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss as cooler weather
hurt sales at its department stores and said it was considering
a sale of its protection agreement business to shore up
liquidity.
The operator of Sears department stores and the Kmart
discount chain reported a net loss of $279 million, or $2.63 per
share, compared with a profit of $189 million, or $1.78 per
share, a year earlier.
Same-stores sales fell 3.6 percent at Sears Domestic unit,
hurt by the prolonged winter.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 60 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.