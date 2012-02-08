Feb 8 Investments in renewable energy in
South and Southeast Asian countries are on the rise, thanks to
incentives rolled out by governments in a region in which power
demand is rapidly growing.
Here are snapshots of what these countries aim to achieve
and what they offer to investors:
INDONESIA
Southeast Asia's largest economy is targeting an energy use
mix by 2025 of 30 percent gas, 20 percent from oil-based fuels,
30 percent from coal, and the rest from renewables such as
geothermal and solar power.
The country's generation capacity is projected to nearly
triple by 2020 to meet a severe power shortage.
In January 2010, the government issued a decree reducing net
tax by 5 percent per year on total investment for six years. It
also provides exemptions from value-added tax and import duty
for equipment and machinery used in renewable energy projects.
PHILIPPINES
Launched last year, the country's National Renewable Energy
Programme aims to increase renewable energy capacity to 15,400
megawatts by 2030 from about 5,400 MW at present, helping cut
dependence on imported oil.
That would still be less than 10 percent of
potential capacity of over 200,000 MW estimated by the
Philippine government from renewable energy sources such as
hydro power, wind, solar and geothermal.
The Energy Regulatory Commission may approve proposed
feed-in tariffs for renewables within the year, Energy Secretary
Jose Rene Almendras said last month.
Under the Renewable Energy Act of 2008, investors are given
a seven-year tax holiday and exempted from paying customs duties
on imported materials and value-added tax on renewable
electricity sold.
MALAYSIA
The country, a net oil exporter, has a National Renewable
Policy and Action Plan that is estimated to generate at least 70
billion ringgit ($23.3 billion) in revenue for the private
sector by 2020.
It aims to increase the use of renewable energy, while
drawing more investments into its oil and gas industry. Last
year, the country passed a Renewable Energy law which
established a special tariff system for renewable energy.
Information about the country's feed-in-tariffs and
incentives are available at the website of the Sustainable
Energy Development Authority of Malaysia (www.seda.gov.my)
THAILAND
The net oil importer is drafting a new power development
plan aimed at focusing on renewable energy and clean coal power
plants.
Under the draft, renewables should account for a quarter of
fuel in the next 10 years, up from 20 percent in the previous
plan and about 6 percent currently, while the proportion of
natural gas should drop to half from 70 percent.
The country's Board of Investment offers tax holidays and
import duty exemptions to investors in renewable energy.
VIETNAM
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has approved a master plan
for power sector development in Vietnam through 2020, an
ambitious blueprint for ending chronic electricity shortages and
modernising the sector.
It plans to develop renewables to account for 6 percent of
total energy capacity by 2030.
