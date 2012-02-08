Feb 8 Investments in renewable energy in South and Southeast Asian countries are on the rise, thanks to incentives rolled out by governments in a region in which power demand is rapidly growing.

Here are snapshots of what these countries aim to achieve and what they offer to investors:

INDONESIA

Southeast Asia's largest economy is targeting an energy use mix by 2025 of 30 percent gas, 20 percent from oil-based fuels, 30 percent from coal, and the rest from renewables such as geothermal and solar power.

The country's generation capacity is projected to nearly triple by 2020 to meet a severe power shortage.

In January 2010, the government issued a decree reducing net tax by 5 percent per year on total investment for six years. It also provides exemptions from value-added tax and import duty for equipment and machinery used in renewable energy projects.

PHILIPPINES

Launched last year, the country's National Renewable Energy Programme aims to increase renewable energy capacity to 15,400 megawatts by 2030 from about 5,400 MW at present, helping cut dependence on imported oil.

That would still be less than 10 percent of potential capacity of over 200,000 MW estimated by the Philippine government from renewable energy sources such as hydro power, wind, solar and geothermal.

The Energy Regulatory Commission may approve proposed feed-in tariffs for renewables within the year, Energy Secretary Jose Rene Almendras said last month.

Under the Renewable Energy Act of 2008, investors are given a seven-year tax holiday and exempted from paying customs duties on imported materials and value-added tax on renewable electricity sold.

MALAYSIA

The country, a net oil exporter, has a National Renewable Policy and Action Plan that is estimated to generate at least 70 billion ringgit ($23.3 billion) in revenue for the private sector by 2020.

It aims to increase the use of renewable energy, while drawing more investments into its oil and gas industry. Last year, the country passed a Renewable Energy law which established a special tariff system for renewable energy.

Information about the country's feed-in-tariffs and incentives are available at the website of the Sustainable Energy Development Authority of Malaysia (www.seda.gov.my)

THAILAND

The net oil importer is drafting a new power development plan aimed at focusing on renewable energy and clean coal power plants.

Under the draft, renewables should account for a quarter of fuel in the next 10 years, up from 20 percent in the previous plan and about 6 percent currently, while the proportion of natural gas should drop to half from 70 percent.

The country's Board of Investment offers tax holidays and import duty exemptions to investors in renewable energy.

VIETNAM

Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has approved a master plan for power sector development in Vietnam through 2020, an ambitious blueprint for ending chronic electricity shortages and modernising the sector.

It plans to develop renewables to account for 6 percent of total energy capacity by 2030. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)