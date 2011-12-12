(The following story appeared online on International Financing Review on December 9, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Chris Whittall

LONDON, Dec 12 (IFR) - Senior credit traders have heavily criticised the committee that rules on credit default swap triggers, accusing rival firms of voting based on their trading positions rather than on legal merits.

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association strongly rejected the allegations, which stem from a split vote concerning whether or not a credit event had occurred with respect to Italian firm SEAT Pagine Gialle on November 28. But the derivatives trade body admitted it was in the process of bolstering standards to ensure dealers cannot "vote their books".

The critical remarks will come as blow to ISDA's EMEA Credit Derivatives Determination Committee, whose members usually close ranks and staunchly defend the process for deciding CDS triggers in the face of media scrutiny. The criticism may also heighten concerns about a market already in a state of flux, with participants questioning the value of the instrument if Greek CDS does not trigger.

"The SEAT vote didn't seem very independent in the way people were voting on legal merit versus their position," said one senior credit trader, whose firm sits on the DC. "How to enforce independent decision-making may not have been carefully thought out when the DC was set up. It's a concern that won't go away and will eventually come up in the context of Greece."

All participants agreed that the SEAT case was legally complex. The Italian firm's bonds were issued by a Luxembourg-based special-purpose vehicle, which had a loan agreement with SEAT. When a payment was missed, there was debate over whether the grace period of the bonds - 30 days - should be applied to the loan (which would have otherwise have had a three-day grace period).

The DC reached a deadlock of eight votes to seven, and the decision was sent for external review. This subsequently proved unnecessary: two days later the 30-day grace period expired and a credit event was agreed upon unanimously.

Despite the eventual CDS trigger, two firms with DC representation told IFR they were frustrated by the original decision and remained suspicious of other members' voting motives. The two firms had wanted a credit event to be called.

However, David Geen, general counsel at ISDA, said there was genuine debate to be had over what was the proper legal analysis.

"I would strongly reject the idea that there was any improper voting," he said. "Some people may have liked the decision taken sooner, and may have been frustrated it wasn't."

At the same time, firms that originally opposed the credit event dismissed as sour grapes allegations that they voted based on their trading positions. They also signalled their own disappointment in the behaviour of the pro-credit event camp during the process.

"Miraculously, some loan documentation that had not been made public appeared and people tried to force ISDA to make a quick decision [that there was a credit event]. If that is not market manipulation then I don't know what is," said a senior trader with DC representation, whose firm was initially against the declaration of a credit event.

Unresolved questions

All those contacted by IFR agreed that questions remained unresolved over the potential for DC members to vote according to their trading positions. Geen indicated that ISDA was taking steps to address these concerns.

"We are working on some kind of best-practice policy to ensure proper Chinese walls are in place, because there can be a perception that sometimes people are voting their book. We need to make the process as robust as possible," said Geen.

There are already safeguards to prevent firms manipulating the DC, which consists of 10 dealers and five buy-side firms. An 80% super-majority is needed to determine a credit event - most of which are clear-cut decisions anyway - and voting results are made public. If the 80% threshold is not met, the decision goes to external review.

Most firms also say their representation on the DC is from their legal department, which does not know the trading position of the firm. However, some bankers suggested that ISDA's decision to bolster best practices was an admission that the current process was not independent.

"Do firms have proper Chinese walls? It's a tricky question. Maybe when you go into a grey area, the temptation is to play with," said a third senior trader at a firm with DC representation. (Reporting by Christopher Whittall, IFR Markets)