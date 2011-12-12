(The following story appeared online on International Financing
Review on December 9, a Thomson Reuters publication)
By Chris Whittall
LONDON, Dec 12 (IFR) - Senior credit traders have
heavily criticised the committee that rules on credit default
swap triggers, accusing rival firms of voting based on their
trading positions rather than on legal merits.
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association strongly
rejected the allegations, which stem from a split vote
concerning whether or not a credit event had occurred with
respect to Italian firm SEAT Pagine Gialle on November 28. But
the derivatives trade body admitted it was in the process of
bolstering standards to ensure dealers cannot "vote their
books".
The critical remarks will come as blow to ISDA's EMEA Credit
Derivatives Determination Committee, whose members usually close
ranks and staunchly defend the process for deciding CDS triggers
in the face of media scrutiny. The criticism may also heighten
concerns about a market already in a state of flux, with
participants questioning the value of the instrument if Greek
CDS does not trigger.
"The SEAT vote didn't seem very independent in the way
people were voting on legal merit versus their position," said
one senior credit trader, whose firm sits on the DC. "How to
enforce independent decision-making may not have been carefully
thought out when the DC was set up. It's a concern that won't go
away and will eventually come up in the context of Greece."
All participants agreed that the SEAT case was legally
complex. The Italian firm's bonds were issued by a
Luxembourg-based special-purpose vehicle, which had a loan
agreement with SEAT. When a payment was missed, there was debate
over whether the grace period of the bonds - 30 days - should be
applied to the loan (which would have otherwise have had a
three-day grace period).
The DC reached a deadlock of eight votes to seven, and the
decision was sent for external review. This subsequently proved
unnecessary: two days later the 30-day grace period expired and
a credit event was agreed upon unanimously.
Despite the eventual CDS trigger, two firms with DC
representation told IFR they were frustrated by the original
decision and remained suspicious of other members' voting
motives. The two firms had wanted a credit event to be called.
However, David Geen, general counsel at ISDA, said there was
genuine debate to be had over what was the proper legal
analysis.
"I would strongly reject the idea that there was any
improper voting," he said. "Some people may have liked the
decision taken sooner, and may have been frustrated it wasn't."
At the same time, firms that originally opposed the credit
event dismissed as sour grapes allegations that they voted based
on their trading positions. They also signalled their own
disappointment in the behaviour of the pro-credit event camp
during the process.
"Miraculously, some loan documentation that had not been
made public appeared and people tried to force ISDA to make a
quick decision [that there was a credit event]. If that is not
market manipulation then I don't know what is," said a senior
trader with DC representation, whose firm was initially against
the declaration of a credit event.
Unresolved questions
All those contacted by IFR agreed that questions remained
unresolved over the potential for DC members to vote according
to their trading positions. Geen indicated that ISDA was taking
steps to address these concerns.
"We are working on some kind of best-practice policy to
ensure proper Chinese walls are in place, because there can be a
perception that sometimes people are voting their book. We need
to make the process as robust as possible," said Geen.
There are already safeguards to prevent firms manipulating
the DC, which consists of 10 dealers and five buy-side firms. An
80% super-majority is needed to determine a credit event - most
of which are clear-cut decisions anyway - and voting results are
made public. If the 80% threshold is not met, the decision goes
to external review.
Most firms also say their representation on the DC is from
their legal department, which does not know the trading position
of the firm. However, some bankers suggested that ISDA's
decision to bolster best practices was an admission that the
current process was not independent.
"Do firms have proper Chinese walls? It's a
tricky question. Maybe when you go into a grey area, the
temptation is to play with," said a third senior trader at
a firm with DC representation.
(Reporting by Christopher Whittall, IFR Markets)