MILAN Nov 29 Troubled Italian directories
firm Seat Pagine Gialle has won the support of two
shareholders for the restructuring of its 2.7 billion euros
($3.60 billion) debt pile, the shareholders said late on Monday.
The boards of Permira Funds and Alfieri Associated Investors
voted on Monday to support the consensual restructuring of Seat
as set out in a term sheet of Nov. 25, the two shareholders said
in a joint press release.
Permira Funds and Alfieri Associated hold about 13 percent
and 7 percent respectively of Seat PG's share capital according
to market regulator Consob.
Seat Pagine Gialle is urging stakeholders to agree on a
restructuring of its debt pile to avoid a potential default.
The company is facing a race against time to hammer out
lingering disagreements between four major groups of
stakeholders to allow a missed 52 million euro interest payment
on the 1.3 billion-euro subordinated Lighthouse 2014 bond to be
paid on Nov. 30.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)