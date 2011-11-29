MILAN Nov 29 Troubled Italian directories firm Seat Pagine Gialle has won the support of two shareholders for the restructuring of its 2.7 billion euros ($3.60 billion) debt pile, the shareholders said late on Monday.

The boards of Permira Funds and Alfieri Associated Investors voted on Monday to support the consensual restructuring of Seat as set out in a term sheet of Nov. 25, the two shareholders said in a joint press release.

Permira Funds and Alfieri Associated hold about 13 percent and 7 percent respectively of Seat PG's share capital according to market regulator Consob.

Seat Pagine Gialle is urging stakeholders to agree on a restructuring of its debt pile to avoid a potential default.

The company is facing a race against time to hammer out lingering disagreements between four major groups of stakeholders to allow a missed 52 million euro interest payment on the 1.3 billion-euro subordinated Lighthouse 2014 bond to be paid on Nov. 30. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)