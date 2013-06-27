MILAN, June 27 The board of Seat Pagine Gialle approved on Thursday a debt restructuring proposal and new strategic guidelines to relaunch the Italian yellow pages publisher.

In February, the heavily indebted company said it would ask creditors for a debt restructuring after conceding its interest burden and the recession had made its targets to 2015 unachievable.

In a statement, Seat said the debt proposal, which will be presented for review to a court in Turin, envisages that a portion of its debt will be converted into equity and part of it reimbursed with cash.

The restructuring would reduce consolidated debt by about 1 billion euros ($1.30 billion), it said.

Under the new plan, Seat said it will focus on the Italian market where it would reshape its product offering, seek possible acquisitions and streamline operations in order to cut costs.

At the end of December, Seat had a gross debt of about 1.5 billion euros. Its net loss in 2012 was 1.06 billion euros due to impairments, while free operating cash flow was 318 million euros.

Like other directories firms, including France's PagesJaunes and Yell in Britain, Seat has been struggling to reduce debts and fight competition from Internet search giants such as Google .

Seat was bought in 2003 by private equity firms in a 5.7 billion euro leveraged buyout. The mountain of debt taken on became increasingly difficult to manage amid the global credit crisis.

The company restructured its debts in 2012, but it was not enough to ensure the 88-year-old company's survival.