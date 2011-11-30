LONDON, Nov 30 (IFR) - Seat Pagine Gialle credit default swaps are likely to trigger a failure to pay credit event after the company said it will not pay a EUR52m coupon, ending growing controversy that a technicality might mean the contracts were not triggered but leaving unanswered questions about CDS in high yield.

The Italian directory firm confirmed late on Tuesday it will not pay a EUR52m coupon on its EUR1.3bn subordinated Lighthouse bond today.

Market participants welcomed the news as it ended the controversy over the firm's CDS, which had divided opinions among the 15 dealer and buyside members of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association's Determinations Committee.

"If the Lighthouse bonds don't pay the coupon, then I expect it would be a more clear-cut credit event and CDS should trigger," said David Benton, head of the derivatives practice at Allen & Overy.

But despite the Italian directory firm's likely credit event, traders said questions will remain over potential flaws in the high-yield CDS market.

ISDA referred the original decision on a Seat PG credit event to an external committee on Monday after the Determinations Committee faced a gridlock of eight votes to seven - needing an 80% majority.

COMPLEX DEBT STRUCTURE

It is only the second time an external review has been sought in the history of the Determinations Committee.

ISDA was unavailable for comment.

Lawyers said the disagreement primarily reflected the complexity of this particular case. The Lighthouse bonds were not issued by Seat PG directly, but by a Luxembourg-based special-purpose vehicle, which had a loan agreement with the Italian firm. The debate centred on whether the grace period applied to the bonds was also applicable to the loan.

"Legally, it is a very difficult question. There are good reasons why the Determinations Committee found it so difficult to make the determination. It is a difficult point of construction on which there are divergent views that are reasonable," said Benton.

While welcoming the likely credit event, traders said Seat PG has brought into focus the potential pitfalls around high yield CDS, where the underlying reference entities may have complicated borrowing arrangements.

"The Seat case shows some weaknesses in the high yield CDS market in terms of documentation - there is a lot that can be improved. Market participants have to be cognisant of what the contract means: what is the reference entity and obligation," said one high yield CDS trader at a major dealer.

The likely trigger should be cause for cheer among CDS buyers, who had feared a drawn-out credit event process could devalue their credit protection. In particular, it was feared the Lighthouse bonds could have been turned into equity in a restructuring scenario, eliminating the bonds that would be deliverable in the CDS auction if and when a credit event was called.

"There was a possible scenario where deliverable bonds would disappear, which was a very scary prospect for negative basis holders," said the high yield trader. "If we get a clean credit event it will be a relief, but these original questions don't go away."

Some CDS investors have already expressed their dismay at the confusion over Seat PG. "The people that had bought protection on Seat were upset that they had taken a view that the company was going to default on their Lighthouse bonds, and that the view was going to be completely invalidated by a technicality," said one high-yield investor.

However, Benton at Allen and Overy defended the instrument: "CDS tries to achieve certainty of outcome. It is a legal contract, and you're always going to have situations where there can be difficulty in applying unexpected factual circumstances to legal rules, but I think its record is pretty good so far," he said.

The Lighthouse bonds fell on Wednesday after the news of Seat PG's intention not to pay the latest coupon emerged. The subordinated bond was bid at 8.837 on Wednesday, down about 2 points, according to Tradeweb, while the CDS rose to 88% upfront from around 75% on Tuesday. Net outstanding CDS referencing Seat PG stood at USD510m at the close of business on November 25, according to DTCC data. (Reporting by Christopher Whittall and Natalie Harrison; Editing by Alex Chambers)