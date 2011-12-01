(Repeats without changes to reach additional clients)
By Natalie Harrison and Christopher Whittall
LONDON, Nov 30 (IFR) - Seat Pagine Gialle credit
default swaps are likely to trigger a failure to pay credit
event after the company said it will not pay a EUR52m coupon,
ending growing controversy that a technicality might mean the
contracts were not triggered but leaving unanswered questions
about CDS in high yield.
The Italian directory firm confirmed late on Tuesday it will
not pay a EUR52m coupon on its EUR1.3bn subordinated Lighthouse
bond today.
Market participants welcomed the news as it ended the
controversy over the firm's CDS, which had divided opinions
among the 15 dealer and buyside members of the International
Swaps and Derivatives Association's Determinations Committee.
"If the Lighthouse bonds don't pay the coupon, then I expect
it would be a more clear-cut credit event and CDS should
trigger," said David Benton, head of the derivatives practice at
Allen & Overy.
But despite the Italian directory firm's likely credit
event, traders said questions will remain over potential flaws
in the high-yield CDS market.
ISDA referred the original decision on a Seat PG credit
event to an external committee on Monday after the
Determinations Committee faced a gridlock of eight votes to
seven - needing an 80% majority.
COMPLEX DEBT STRUCTURE
It is only the second time an external review has been
sought in the history of the Determinations Committee.
ISDA was unavailable for comment.
Lawyers said the disagreement primarily reflected the
complexity of this particular case. The Lighthouse bonds were
not issued by Seat PG directly, but by a Luxembourg-based
special-purpose vehicle, which had a loan agreement with the
Italian firm. The debate centred on whether the grace period
applied to the bonds was also applicable to the loan.
"Legally, it is a very difficult question. There are good
reasons why the Determinations Committee found it so difficult
to make the determination. It is a difficult point of
construction on which there are divergent views that are
reasonable," said Benton.
While welcoming the likely credit event, traders said Seat
PG has brought into focus the potential pitfalls around high
yield CDS, where the underlying reference entities may have
complicated borrowing arrangements.
"The Seat case shows some weaknesses in the high yield CDS
market in terms of documentation - there is a lot that can be
improved. Market participants have to be cognisant of what the
contract means: what is the reference entity and obligation,"
said one high yield CDS trader at a major dealer.
The likely trigger should be cause for cheer among CDS
buyers, who had feared a drawn-out credit event process could
devalue their credit protection. In particular, it was feared
the Lighthouse bonds could have been turned into equity in a
restructuring scenario, eliminating the bonds that would be
deliverable in the CDS auction if and when a credit event was
called.
"There was a possible scenario where deliverable bonds would
disappear, which was a very scary prospect for negative basis
holders," said the high yield trader. "If we get a clean credit
event it will be a relief, but these original questions don't go
away."
Some CDS investors have already expressed their dismay at
the confusion over Seat PG. "The people that had bought
protection on Seat were upset that they had taken a view that
the company was going to default on their Lighthouse bonds, and
that the view was going to be completely invalidated by a
technicality," said one high-yield investor.
However, Benton at Allen and Overy defended the instrument:
"CDS tries to achieve certainty of outcome. It is a legal
contract, and you're always going to have situations where there
can be difficulty in applying unexpected factual circumstances
to legal rules, but I think its record is pretty good so far,"
he said.
The Lighthouse bonds fell on Wednesday after the news of
Seat PG's intention not to pay the latest coupon emerged. The
subordinated bond was bid at 8.837 on Wednesday, down about 2
points, according to Tradeweb, while the CDS rose to 88% upfront
from around 75% on Tuesday. Net outstanding CDS referencing Seat
PG stood at USD510m at the close of business on November 25,
according to DTCC data.
(Reporting by Christopher Whittall and Natalie Harrison;
Editing by Alex Chambers)