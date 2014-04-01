MILAN, April 1 Italian yellow pages company Seat
Pagine Gialle said on Tuesday its earnings before
interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell around
61 percent last year to 89.5 million euros ($123 million).
In a statement the debt laden company said revenues fell
23.6 percent to 503.3 million euros in 2013 while net debt stood
at 1.46 billion euros. Its net loss narrowed to 347.6 million
euros from 1.06 billion euros.
Shareholders in Seat Pagine Gialle gave the go ahead in
March for a plan aimed at relaunching the company, allowing
creditors to take control.
($1 = 0.7256 Euros)
