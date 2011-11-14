LONDON, Nov 14 (IFR) - Directory firm Seat Pagine Gialle could settle its EUR2.7bn debt restructuring, and avoid a default, provided shareholders and subordinated bondholders can agree on how to split ownership of the company within the next two weeks.

The company is now about halfway through a 30-day grace period, which will result in a default by the end of this month if a delayed EUR52m interest payment is not paid. However, hopes have increased that an accord could be reached after senior lenders agreed late last week to certain amendments.

The decision to not pay the interest on its EUR1.3bn subordinated "Lighthouse" bond, which was due on October 31, was seen as a tactic to move the debt negotiations forward.

As part of the proposed debt to equity swap, the company's senior lenders, led by Royal Bank of Scotland, have agreed that EUR152m of debt will be exchanged into a new senior secured bond, maturing in 2017, which includes the postponed interest.

The senior lenders have also agreed that the new bond will rank pari passu with senior creditors -- previously a major sticking point in the negotiations -- and are proposing a 0.25% increase in the consent fee paid by the company to 1.25%.

The remaining EUR1.2bn of the bond will be converted into equity. However, the major hurdle is whether shareholders and bondholders can agree on the price conversion of the subordinated bonds, which will determine how that will be split.

"The senior lenders and subordinated bondholders are now more or less in agreement. With these amendments made by the senior lenders, the big issue is the price of conversion of the debt to equity swap," said a source close to the restructuring talks.

The bonds are currently trading around 17 percent of face value, but the owners have them marked at between 40-50, according to the source.

The private-equity shareholders -- CVC, Investitori Asscociati and Permira -- have proposed that the bonds be converted at the market price, while the bondholders want the bonds converted at nominal par value.

The source said that there was no official meeting planned between bondholders and the private-equity shareholders, but that discussions were expected to begin again soon.

Seat last week posted a 10.5% fall in nine-month revenues to EUR695.6m from a restated 2010 figure. Operating free-cash flow stood at EUR290.7m, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled EUR273m.

Seat reiterated its 2011 outlook for EBITDA of between EUR365m and EUR385m. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)