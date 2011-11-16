LONDON Nov 16 The restructuring of Italian directories business Seat Pagine Gialle has hit another problem after holders of the company's senior secured notes due 2017 said they will not vote in favour of a recently proposed restructuring proposal.

In a letter sent to Seat Pagine's management and advisors to its 720 million euro ($974 million) bank debt creditors, the senior secured noteholders put forward a new restructuring based on what had recently been discussed.

The letter was seen by seen by Thomson Reuters LPC

Seat Pagine's holders of the 1.3 billion euro subordinated bonds due 2014 (Lighthouse bond) had proposed swapping 1.2 billion of it into equity and converting the remaining 100 million plus 52 million interest into a new senior secured note.

However, Seat's senior secured note holders will not agree to the new 152 million euro bond ranking alongside their notes as well as the senior bank debt and being senior secured.

They would only agree to the plan if the 152 million euro bond was a "structurally and contractually unsecured subordinated" note "without guarantees from the company or any of its subsidiaries", the letter said.

Seat Pagine was not available to comment.

The senior secured note holders said they remained supportive of a fully consensual restructuring of the company.

If no restructuring solution can be agreed upon, Seat Pagine might have to file for insolvency proceedings under Italy's Marzano Law -- an in-court restructuring process -- by the end of November when the grace period on the company's missed 52 million euro coupon payment ends. ($1 = 0.739 euro) (Editing by Dan Lalor)