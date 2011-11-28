LONDON, Nov 28 (IFR) - The fate of Italian directory firm Seat Pagine Gialle hangs in the balance as it looks increasing unlikely that senior creditors will relent to junior bondholders' demands, sources close to the matter said.

The company has until Wednesday to settle a row on a proposed debt-for-equity swap put forward by the subordinated holders of Seat PG's "Lighthouse" bond, on which an agreement between all four groups of stakeholders is needed to avoid a default.

Without that agreement, the board may decide not to pay a missed 52 million euros ($69 million) interest payment on the 1.3 billion euros Lighthouse bond -- which carries an 8 percent coupon and which matures in 2014 -- on Wednesday when a 30-day grace period ends.

Seat declined to comment.

"The board has two choices. Either it does not pay the interest and the company defaults, or it pays the money, which goes into an escrow account, and depending on the terms of that account, it may be able to avoid a technical default," one of the sources said.

"That is a party for the lawyers."

A source close to the situation said the board was due to meet on Tuesday to discuss whether it would pay the coupon.

The Lighthouse bond is currently bid at 12 percent of face value, but was trading close to 20 earlier this month, according to Tradeweb. The senior secured bond is bid at 57.7, down four points from early November.

A lock-up agreement, which would be a crucial step forward for a consensual restructuring, must be signed by all lenders by close of business Monday, but this may not be achievable.

The main sticking point is the demand from the Lighthouse bondholders that 100 million euros of the existing bond will be rolled over into a new bond that will rank pari passu with both the outstanding 10.5 percent senior secured bond and the senior bank debt.

"These two stakeholders (the senior lenders and senior secured bondholders) will not approve that proposal of seniority," the source said. "The board of Seat seems to be pretending that it does not need the consent of the senior secured bondholders, but it does."

MAIN LENDERS

Although the company's main bank lenders -- Royal Bank of Scotland, BNP Paribas, UniCredit and Habourmaster, who own about 30 percent of the company's debt, agree to the proposal -- there are an additional 70 or so banks that have a stake estimated at between 25 and 50 percent of the company's debt.

"There are lenders within that group of 70, that make up a significant amount, that will oppose this deal," the source said.

Nevertheless, it is in interest of senior lenders and the company's directors not to file for insolvency under Italy's Marzano law, another source said. As a result, lenders could agree to waive their right over a default if the company decides not to pay the interest owed to Lighthouse bondholders. This so-called "standstill" would also need to be signed by Nov. 30.

In another twist, the cost of insuring the company's debt against default has almost tripled, with five-year credit defaults now trading at 22,000 bp versus 8,000 at the start of November, according to Markit data.

The first source said subordinated bondholders have been selling CDS in anticipation that a consensual restructuring will be agreed and that the CDS will be worthless. "If they get it wrong, they (the Lighthouse bondholders) stand to lose on both the bonds and the CDS," the source said.

ISDA is reviewing whether a failure to pay credit event -- which would trigger a payout of CDS contracts -- occurred when the interest on the bond was not paid.

Seat PG shares have slumped in recent months and were down 1.4 percent at 0.0288 euros by 1337 GMT -- a fraction of their 4.0607 euros peak set in mid 2007. ($1 = 0.7536 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; Additional reporting by Isabell Witt, RLPC; Editing by David Holmes)