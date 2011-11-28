(Adds details)

By Natalie Harrison and Isabell Witt

LONDON, Nov 28 (IFR) - The fate of Italian directories firm Seat Pagine Gialle hangs in the balance as it looks increasingly unlikely that all senior creditors will relent to junior bondholders' demands, sources close to the matter said.

The company on Monday asked lenders for more time to negotiate terms on a proposed debt-for-equity swap put forward by the subordinated holders of Seat PG's "Lighthouse" bond, the sources said.

This request has been issued in the form of a standstill proposal, in which the company seeks lender consent to waive their default rights if the company does not pay its missed 52 million euros ($69 million) interest on the 1.3 billion euros Lighthouse bond. This payment is due on Wednesday when a 30-day grace period ends.

Seat's board is due to meet on Tuesday to discuss whether it would pay the coupon, one of the sources said.

Seat declined to comment.

The majority of senior lenders, led by Royal Bank of Scotland, agree in principal to the Lighthouse proposal, Seat said last week. However, the plan needs consent from 100 percent of its banking syndicate and there is a group that still disagrees.

The main sticking point is the demand from the Lighthouse bondholders that 100 million euros of the existing bond will be rolled over into a new bond that would rank pari passu with both the outstanding 10.5 percent senior secured bond and the senior bank debt.

"There are lenders within (the senior lender group), that make up a significant amount, that will oppose this deal," one source said.

It is in senior lenders interest that a consensual agreement will be reached to avoid a potentially lengthy and value-destroying court insolvency under Italy's Marzano law, a number of sources said.

"The board has two choices. Either it does not pay the interest and the company defaults, or it pays the money, which goes into an escrow account, and depending on the terms of that account, it may be able to avoid a technical default," the source said.

There is also disagreement over whether or not the restructuring will require consent from Seat's 10.5 percent senior secured bond holders, who don't agree with the pari passu ranking of Seat's new 100 million euro bond either.

Senior lenders say the restructuring does not need approval from senior secured bond holders, depending on the mechanism used to implement it. Senior secured bond holders say their consent is required.

CDS TWIST

In another twist, the cost of insuring the company's debt against default has almost tripled, with five-year credit defaults now trading at 22,000 basis points versus 8,000 at the start of November, according to Markit data.

The first source said subordinated bondholders have been selling CDS in anticipation that a consensual restructuring will be agreed and that the CDS will be worthless. "If they get it wrong, they (the Lighthouse bondholders) stand to lose on both the bonds and the CDS," the source said.

ISDA announced late on Monday that it had referred a question raised about whether a credit event had occurred at Seat PG to a panel of three independent experts after its EMEA Credit Derivatives Determination Committee failed to reach a majority decision.

Seat was bought in 2003 by private equity firms BC Partners, CVC, Permira and Investitori Associati in a 5.7 billion euro leveraged buyout. ($1 = 0.7536 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets and Isabell Witt, RLPC; Editing by David Holmes and Jane Merriman)