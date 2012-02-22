MILAN Feb 22 Italian yellow pages directory company Seat Pagine Gialle said on Wednesday it had extended for the second time this week a deadline for creditors to approve its proposal to restructure 2.7 billion euros ($3.6 billion) of debt.

Seat said the deadline to qualify for an "early bird consent fee" had now been extended to March 2, while the final deadline had been moved to March 7.

On Monday, the company had extended the deadline by one day.

Turin-based Seat, which has defaulted twice on its debt, in January asked creditors to agree its debt restructuring, saying it would otherwise go into special administration, which would protect it from creditors.

