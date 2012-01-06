MILAN Jan 6 Standard & Poor's cut the rating on Italian yellow pages publisher Seat Pagine Gialle's senior secured debt to 'D', or default, after the group said in December it would not repay 55 million euros ($69.93 million) of debt due.

"Under Standard & Poor's criteria, we view this payment deferral as tantamount to a selective default," the credit rating agency said in a statement on Friday.

Talks to restructure the Turin-based company's 2.7 billion net debt continue. It has set a January 16 deadline for creditors to reach agreement on its restructuring.

"If and when Seat emerges from any form of reorganisation, we will reassess the ratings, taking into account the factors that precipitated the default as well as any gains achieved through the reorganisation process," S&P said.

The long-term corporate credit rating on Seat is unchanged at 'SD', or selective default, S&P added.

($1 = 0.7865 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by David Hulmes)