MILAN May 22 Italiaonline, the Internet company
controlled by Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris, has agreed to
take over Italian directories firm Seat Pagine Gialle
to create a leading online advertiser.
Under the deal, two top Seat shareholders will give
Italiaonline 53.9 percent of Seat share capital in exchange for
33.8 percent of Italiaonline's capital, the parties said.
Italiaonline, which provides Internet services for small and
medium-sized Italian companies, will then launch a mandatory
tender offer for the rest of Seat's capital at 0.0039 euros per
share.
At 0815 GMT, shares in Seat were down 10.6 percent at 0.0042
euros.
Directories companies across Europe have been forced into
major financial restructuring as the Internet puts business
models in doubt and a downturn in advertising takes its toll.
Seat, which struggled to manage debt after a 5.7 billion
euro ($6.4 billion) buyout in 2003 by private equity companies,
was turned around last year following chapter 11-like
proceedings.
The merger of Italiaonline and Seat is expected to be
completed before the end of this year, the parties said, adding
that Seat would remain listed in Milan.
Italiaonline is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sawiris's
Orascom TMT Investments (OTMTI).
"This investment demonstrates OTMTI's long-term commitment
to continue to take part in the development of the Italian TMT
sector as well as our interest to further explore the
opportunities this great country has to offer," Sawiris said.
Italiaonline was advised by Accelero Capital and Lazard
while the Seat shareholders, Avenue Europe International
Management and GoldenTree Asset Management, were advised by
Mediobanca.
($1 = 0.8954 euros)
