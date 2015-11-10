MILAN Nov 10 Italian prosecutors have banned 14
former board members and internal auditors of directories firm
Seat Pagine Gialle from holding office for a year over
allegations of fraudulent bankruptcy, financial police said in a
statement on Tuesday.
The 14 people, who police did not name in their statement,
are among 16 individuals under investigation in connection with
a 3.5 billion euro ($3.75 billion) special dividend that Seat
Pagine Gialle paid in 2004, increasing its debt to 4 billion
euros at the end of that year.
Tax police said the company never managed to shake off the
burden of that indebtedness. It was eventually placed under a
court restructuring, similar to Chapter 11 bankruptcy
proceedings, in 2013.
Earlier this year, Seat was taken over by Italiaonline, an
Internet company controlled by Egyptian businessman Naguib
Sawiris.
The special dividend was used to pay debts taken on when
British private equity groups BC Partners, CVC Capital Partners
and Permira, along with Italian fund Investitori Associati,
bought control of Seat in 2003 from Telecom Italia.
Seat Pagine Gialle, CVC Capital Partners, Permira and BC
Partners declined to comment. Investitori Associati had no
immediate comment.
Police said the 11 former directors and 3 internal auditors,
who held posts at Seat between 2003 and 2004, had been notified
of the ban on Tuesday, and would not be allowed to be involved
in business activities or serve as directors for 12 months.
Lawyers for two of the people facing the ban declined to
comment but said they would appeal it. Lawyers representing the
others either declined to comment or did not reply to requests
for comment.
($1 = 0.9323 euros)
