BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
MILAN May 28 Italiaonline, the Internet company controlled by Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris, is expected to launch its takeover bid for Seat Pagine Gialle around mid-September, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.
Italiaonline agreed to buy a stake in the Italian directories company in May in a deal that will trigger a mandatory tender offer and create a leading online advertiser.
Shareholders of the two companies should approve the merger towards year-end, the sources said.
Italiaonline is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sawiris's Orascom TMT Investments. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Danilo Masoni)
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.