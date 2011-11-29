MILAN Nov 29 The board of directory firm Seat Pagine Gialle will not pay a 52 million euro coupon on its 1.3 billion euro subordinated Lighthouse bond on Wednesday, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The board also asked Lighthouse bondholders to agree to postpone the coupon until mid December, confirming what a source familiar to the matter had told IFR earlier. (Reporting by Michel Rose)