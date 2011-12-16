MILAN Dec 16 The board of Italian directories company Seat Pagine Gialle has extended to Jan. 16 the deadline for stakeholders to agree on a restructuring of its 2.7 billion euros ($3.5 billion) debt, Seat said on Friday in a statement.

The talks on the debt restructuring, including an equity-for-debt swap, need approval from all Seat's senior lenders led by Royal Bank of Scotland and 75 percent of holders of a junior bond called Lighthouse.