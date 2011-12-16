BRIEF-CST Industries, Inc. says filed a voluntary chapter 11 petition in U.S. bankruptcy court
* Says CST's United Kingdom subsidiary is not included in or affected by filing
MILAN Dec 16 The board of Italian directories company Seat Pagine Gialle has extended to Jan. 16 the deadline for stakeholders to agree on a restructuring of its 2.7 billion euros ($3.5 billion) debt, Seat said on Friday in a statement.
The talks on the debt restructuring, including an equity-for-debt swap, need approval from all Seat's senior lenders led by Royal Bank of Scotland and 75 percent of holders of a junior bond called Lighthouse.
* EnPro Industries announces District Court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan