MILAN Jan 17 Italian yellow pages group
Seat Pagine Gialle said on Tuesday its senior bond
holders will join talks to restructure its 2.7 billion euros
($3.4 billion) of net debt as no deal had been reached by a Jan.
16 deadline.
Turin-based Seat PG said it will shortly present a final
debt restructuring proposal but if this will not be accepted by
its creditors it will have to start special administration
proceedings set under Italy's so-called Marzano law.
"Negotiations (are) to be monitored closely in order to be in
a position to promptly take any measures required to commence
the procedures set forth by the law if the proposal is not
accepted," it said in a statement.
Seat has already postponed more than once the deadline to
secure a debt restructuring agreement.
($1 = 0.7851 euros)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)