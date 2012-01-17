MILAN Jan 17 Italian yellow pages group Seat Pagine Gialle said on Tuesday its senior bond holders will join talks to restructure its 2.7 billion euros ($3.4 billion) of net debt as no deal had been reached by a Jan. 16 deadline.

Turin-based Seat PG said it will shortly present a final debt restructuring proposal but if this will not be accepted by its creditors it will have to start special administration proceedings set under Italy's so-called Marzano law.

"Negotiations (are) to be monitored closely in order to be in a position to promptly take any measures required to commence the procedures set forth by the law if the proposal is not accepted," it said in a statement.

Seat has already postponed more than once the deadline to secure a debt restructuring agreement. ($1 = 0.7851 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)