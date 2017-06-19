June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would discontinue a late-stage study of its drug to treat older patients with acute myeloid leukemia due to safety concerns.

The trial data showed a higher rate of deaths in patients who took the drug, vadastuximab talirine, compared to those on a placebo, the company said. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)