SEATTLE Nov 10 Seattle's "gum wall," on which
tourists and locals visiting Pike Place Market have mashed more
than 1 million pieces of old chewing gum, began getting a deep
clean on Tuesday for the first time in 20 years, drawing an
outpouring of sadness and disgust.
A worker in a plastic protective suit and mask used a steam
cleaner to melt away part of the multi-ton kaleidoscope of
chewed and stretched gum chunks, some used as anchors for
photos, business cards, notes and artwork stuck to the wall.
"We expect the gum wall will live on. It's a Seattle
tradition and a crowd-sourced piece of public art that people
really enjoy," said Emily Crawford, a spokeswoman for the Pike
Place Market Preservation Development Authority. "But it's time
to start with a clean canvas."
Seattle's grungy gum wall has become a popular attraction
for some of the roughly 10 million tourists from around the
world and Seattle residents who visit Pike Place Market every
year, Crawford said.
The steam cleaning, expected to take three days, has drawn
an outpouring of emotions in Seattle and across social media,
and comes as Seattle undergoes gentrification.
"Visited last month. So much gum. Unbelievable. Very gross,
but unique," Mike Teems wrote on the Market's Facebook page.
"Will it go back up quickly?"
Mila Mimica Tweeted: "Bye Seattle gum wall, you will forever
disgust me."
The gum wall, in an alleyway underneath the more visible
market famous for its fish, fresh produce, and crafts, was
started by audience members waiting in line for the nearby
Market Theater, said Kent Whipple, a theater spokesman.
Over the years, gum gobs have spread beyond the original
wall to encompass a space more than 8 feet high and 54 feet
wide, Crawford said. With roughly 150 pieces of gum per brick,
there are likely more than 1 million wads, she said.
It is cleaned periodically to protect the "historic walls"
of Post Alley, Crawford said.
Another user Tweeted: "The gum wall in Seattle was washed
away and it deeply saddens me. I hope the piece of gum I put in
there took the longest to get off."
