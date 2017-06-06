(Corrects "Administration" to "Association" in name of the
American Beverage Association in second paragraph)
By Tom James
SEATTLE, June 5 Seattle's City Council voted on
Monday to levy a special tax on sodas and other sugary beverages
sold to consumers, becoming the latest of several local
government bodies across the country to take such action for the
sake of public health.
The measure, to be signed by Mayor Ed Murray on Tuesday, was
approved on a 7-1 vote despite staunch opposition from the
American Beverage Association, which said the tax would hit poor
and working-class families and small businesses hardest.
Enactment will add Washington state's largest city to a
growing national movement seeking to curb consumption of soft
drinks and other high-caloric beverages that medical experts say
are largely to blame for an epidemic of childhood obesity.
Other localities that have adopted similar measures during
the past few years include Philadelphia, San Francisco, its
Bay-area neighbors of Berkeley, Oakland and Albany, California,
Boulder, Colorado, and Cook County, Illinois, which includes
Chicago.
A growing body of research has identified sugary drinks as
the biggest contributors to added, empty calories in the
American diet, and as a major culprit in a range of costly
health problems associated with being overweight.
Under the measure, due to go into effect in January,
distributors of all bottled and canned sodas, juice drinks,
sports and energy drinks, flavored waters, sweetened teas and
ready-to-drink coffee beverages sold in Seattle would pay a tax
of 1.75 cents per ounce.
At that rate, the cost of a typical 12-ounce can of soda
would rise by 21 cents. An equivalent rate would be collected on
the syrups used to sweeten fountain drinks sold by restaurants,
convenience stores and fast-food outlets in the city.
As higher costs are passed on to consumers, supporters aim
to put a dent in sales, as was the case in Berkeley, where
according to public health officials retail purchases of
sugar-sweetened beverages dropped nearly 10 percent during the
first year of that city's soda tax.
The new Seattle soda levy is projected to generate about $15
million in revenue a year.
One-hundred-percent fruit juices and zero-calorie diet
drinks are to be exempted, along with dairy-based beverages.
But the language of the measure leaves unclear whether an
exemption applies to syrups used in milk-based coffee drinks
prepared to order by baristas in coffee shops including those in
the Seattle-based Starbucks chain.
City Councilman Tim Burgess, the measure's chief sponsor,
said those details would be ironed out through implementing
regulations still to be developed by the mayor's office.
Starbucks did not respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Tom James; Editing by Steve Gorman and Michael
Perry)