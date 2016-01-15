SEATTLE Jan 14 Just days after finally rumbling
back to life, Seattle's huge tunnel-digging machine, Bertha, was
shut down by state officials on Thursday because of a small
sinkhole, marking the latest snag for a long-delayed $3.1
billion waterfront highway project.
Contractor Seattle Tunnel Partners was told to suspend work
on the project after the sinkhole opened up this week near the
mega-drill, Washington Governor Jay Inslee told a news
conference.
The stoppage was the latest problem to befall Bertha, the
world's largest tunnel-boring machine by diameter, which has
became a symbol of failure to critics of the highway replacement
project who have long argued it was ill-planned and expensive.
"I am seriously disappointed that we have another issue,"
Inslee said.
Until last month, Bertha had sat idle after overheating in
December 2013. Costing $80 million, weighing 7,000 tons and
measuring the length of a football field, it had drilled out
just 10 percent of the planned tunnel when it failed.
Following extensive repairs, Bertha was meant to be
tunneling a few hundred feet this month to an area where it
would undergo further inspections, a state transit official
said, and then drill under the Alaskan Way Viaduct downtown.
The tunnel was supposed to be completed last month, but it
will not be open for traffic until April 2018, according to
estimates before the latest suspension. Seattle Tunnel Partners
had no immediate comment on Thursday's stoppage.
Critics of the project have drawn comparisons with Boston's
"Big Dig," the costliest U.S. highway project. That took nearly
a decade longer to complete than planned, and was notorious for
cost overruns, design flaws, worker fatalities and other
problems.
In Washington state, lawmakers have called for the project
to be scrapped, workers have been injured
and historic buildings downtown have been damaged
after the double-decker highway and the earth around it sank.
Seattle Tunnel Partners, Bertha manufacturer Hitachi Zosen,
their insurers, and Washington state are in a legal dispute over
who will ultimately be responsible for repairing Bertha.
Seattle Tunnel Partners has filed a $143 million claim with
insurers for repair costs, which their insurers are fighting in
court. In October, the state's transportation department sued
the contractors, saying the estimate of the cost to the state
from the delays was about $78 million.
The contractors cannot resume drilling until they identify
the cause of the 20-foot-wide (6 metres), 15-foot-deep (4.5
metres) sinkhole and guarantee the safety of workers, Inslee
said.
