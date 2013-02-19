(Corrects to state William Ordemann works for pipeline operator Enterprise Product Partners from earlier description of expert witness) Feb 19 Crude oil flows on the expanded Seaway Pipeline should average 295,000 barrels per day between February and the end of May, a company filing to federal regulators said. The line, which has a stated capacity of 400,000 bpd, is not expected to see flows above 335,000 bpd in "the foreseeable future," the filing said, due to the "anticipated mix of light and heavy crude oil". The filing, dated Feb. 15, was made to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission by William Ordemann, executive vice president at Enterprise Product Partners, on behalf of Seaway Crude Pipeline Co LLC. Enterprise owns the pipeline with Enbridge Energy Partners LP. (Reporting by David Sheppard; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)