By Selam Gebrekidan
| NEW YORK, March 6
NEW YORK, March 6 The U.S. federal energy
regulator ruled in favor of Seaway Crude Oil Pipeline Company
LLC last week after it upheld rates the company had negotiated
with committed shippers for space on its Oklahoma-to-Texas
pipeline.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued the
order on Friday, reversing an Administrative Law Judge's
September decision that had found the transportation service
agreements Seaway entered with committed shippers "unjust" and
"unreasonable."
FERC struck administrative judge Karen Johnson's decision to
determine committed shippers' rates based on costs, saying her
arguments "misconstrue long-held commission policy."
The regulator remanded the case back to the judge for
further action.
The ruling is a welcome relief to pipeline companies who
decide the fate of their projects based on committed rate
agreements they secure with long-term shippers, which are then
used to finance these costly undertakings.
FERC honors these rates but at times reviews the more
expensive uncommitted rates that are available to shippers
without a binding long-term agreement.
With its Friday decision, the commission affirmed that it
will not open for review transportation service agreements and
negotiated rates that have already been executed and signed by
companies.
The September ruling, which addressed committed rates, had
drawn fire from energy companies who said it could jeopardize
billions of dollars in investments.
The case arose from contests filed by oil companies against
the uncommitted rates they were charged to ship oil on the
pipeline.
In April 2012, oil companies including Apache Corp.,
Chevron Products and Cenovus Energy, among
others, had filed a motion contesting Seaway's proposal to
charge non-contracted shippers $3.82 per barrel for light crude
and $4.32 for heavy grades.
The Seaway pipeline can ship up to 400,000 barrels-per-day
of oil from the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub to the Jones Creek
terminal near Freeport, Texas.
Enterprise Products Partners and Enbridge Inc.
, who share ownership of Seaway Crude Oil Pipeline
Company, reversed flows on the line in 2012.
The companies are building another 30-inch pipeline, dubbed
the Seaway Twin, that will double Seaway's capacity to 850,000
bpd when it comes online in the second quarter.