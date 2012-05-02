* Shipping rate at $3.82 per barrel

* Initial shipping capacity at 150,000 bpd

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, May 2 Enterprise Products Partners said on Wednesday that two-thirds of the initial 150,000-barrels-per-day capacity of the reversed Seaway pipeline had been committed.

The pipeline, a joint venture between Enbridge and Enterprise, will be the first line to carry crude from the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma to refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast, with flow beginning on May 17.

"As far as the rates on Seaway, we are contracted at roughly two-thirds of the capacity that will start up -- of the 150,000 barrels a day in May -- the $3.82 (a barrel) is the rate that will be the walk-up," Mike Creel, Enterprise's president and chief executive officer, said during the company's quarterly earnings conference call as he referred to the price that non-committed shippers would pay.

Rising crude flows from Canada as well as burgeoning production from new U.S. oil plays like the Bakken and rejuvenated oil plans like the Permian Basin has pushed the amount of crude held in Cushing -- the delivery point of the NYMEX crude futures contract -- to a record high of 42.96 million barrels for the week that ended April 27, according to government data.

Several projects are under way to move the glut of low-priced crudes from Cushing down to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

This includes TransCanada's controversial Keystone XL pipeline, which has become a political football in the run-up to the 2012 elections.

In April, the Seaway Pipeline Company filed proposed initial fixed-rate tariffs with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for sending oil from Cushing to the Gulf ranging from $2.07 to $4.32 a barrel, depending on whether the crude was light or heavy in quality.

The company has also a separate application for flexible market rates with FERC, which has control over interstate pipelines.

This application was protested by some of the prospective users, including Suncor Energy Marketing Inc, a unit of Canadian-based Suncor and U.S.-based Apache Corp. .

However, on Wednesday Seaway filed with FERC, asking the agency to allow its rates since the destination market is competitive even without before startup of other pipelines, citing the large quantity of local crude production and waterborne deliveries.

"Going forward we will -- we see ourselves sticking to the $3.82 as escalated with the FERC index. And as new shippers come on they will come on at their negotiated rates," Creel aid