CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as weaker oil prices pressure energy stocks
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's benchmark stock index finished lower on Friday as energy stocks, depressed by falling oil prices, led the market lower.
HOUSTON Jan 31 Enterprise Products Partners LP is building a new lateral pipeline that will alleviate bottlenecks on the newly expanded Seaway Pipeline, executives told analysts on Thursday.
The lateral from Jones Creek. Texas -- Seaway's endpoint -- to the Houston Ship Channel is slated to be completed in the third or fourth quarter this year, they said.
Last week Enterprise issued a curtailment order to shippers on Seaway, restricting deliveries at the Jones Creek terminal. Planned work under way at Phillips 66's 247,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Sweeny, Texas, which is connected to the Jones Creek terminal, has led to crude oil supplies backing up at the storage and distribution point.
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's benchmark stock index finished lower on Friday as energy stocks, depressed by falling oil prices, led the market lower.
NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. stocks closed at record levels for a second consecutive session on Friday, boosted by gains in technology and industrial stocks that more than offset a lukewarm jobs report.