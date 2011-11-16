NEW YORK, Nov 16 Enterprise Partners and Enbridge plan as part of the reversal of the Seaway pipeline project to build an 85-mile (135-km) pipeline from its ECHO terminal in Houston to refineries in Port Arthur, a spokesman for Enterprise said on Wednesday.

The pipeline's open season to garner shipper commitment will happen early in 2012.

"It will allow heavy Canadian crude access to Port Arthur refineries," said Rick Rainey, spokesman for Enterprise. (Reporting by Janet McGurty)