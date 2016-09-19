(Adds details, background)
Sept 19 SeaWorld Entertainment Inc on
Monday slashed its quarterly dividend and said it would suspend
future payments, six months after the company decided to stop
breeding killer whales at its theme parks.
The company's shares fell 10.5 percent to $11.35 in extended
trading. They are down about 36 percent this year through
Monday's close.
SeaWorld, which operates marine parks in San Diego, Orlando
and San Antonio, faced criticism after the release of the 2013
documentary "Blackfish," which depicted the captivity and public
exhibition of killer whales as inherently cruel.
The company said in March it would stop breeding killer
whales, and those currently at its parks would be the last.
SeaWorld said on Monday it would cut its dividend, payable
on Oct. 7, to 10 cents per share from the 21 cents per share it
paid previously.
The company also said its board had decided to suspend
quarterly payouts subsequent to the latest dividend payment.
SeaWorld said it expects to use the money to buy back shares
during the rest of 2016.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)