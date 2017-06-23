June 23 SeaWorld Entertainment Inc said
on Friday it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of
Justice in connection with an investigation over disclosures
made about the impact of the "Blackfish" documentary and trading
in the company's securities.
The investigation relates to disclosures and public
statements made by the company, certain executives and
individuals on or before August 2014 about impact of the 2013
documentary.
Blackfish depicted the captivity and public exhibition of
killer whales as inherently cruel, which led to widespread
criticism of the marine park operator.
The company said it has also received subpoenas from the
staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and has set
up a committee comprising independent directors to deal with
these inquiries. (bit.ly/2rLd1QU)
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)