Sept 30 A consortium of investors, which
includes advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co founder Gregory Taxin,
revealed a 5.2 percent stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc
and said it would engage in talks with the embattled
theme park operator's management.
The stake would make the consortium the third largest
shareholder in SeaWorld, according to Thomson Reuters Data.
SeaWorld, which operates marine parks in San Diego, Orlando
and San Antonio, faced criticism after the release of the 2013
documentary "Blackfish," which depicted the captivity and public
exhibition of killer whales as inherently cruel.
The company said in March this year it would stop breeding
killer whales in captivity and earlier this month said it would
suspend future dividend payments.
Gregory Taxin, who owns Luma Asset Management, revealed the
stake as of Sept. 20 along with Bahamas-based Ivory Cove Ltd in
a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2dratDx)
The filing was unclear on the nature of the talks.
Shares of SeaWorld, which have lost about a third of their
value this year amid falling attendances at its parks, were up
about 1 percent after the bell.
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)