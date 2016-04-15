April 15 Theme park operator SeaWorld
Entertainment Inc said on Friday it had added a theme
park veteran to its board and nominated another as it seeks to
reverse sliding attendance.
Attendance at the company's parks has been falling amid
negative publicity and criticism from animal rights activists
upset about the treatment of captive marine mammals.
The company, which operates marine parks in San Diego,
Orlando and San Antonio, said last month it would stop breeding
killer whales and that those in its care would be the last.
SeaWorld said on Friday that Ron Bension, the president of
House of Blues Entertainment at Live Nation, would replace
former chief executive Jim Atchison on its board. Donald
Robinson, a former executive vice president of Hong Kong
Disneyland, has been nominated for election.
Bension, 61, has served as chairman and CEO of Universal
Studios Recreation Group, while Robinson, 62, has overseen
operations of four theme parks and three water parks during his
career, SeaWorld said.
SeaWorld also recommended its shareholders vote to adopt two
new corporate governance practices, one of which would enable
shareholders to elect directors annually.
Atchison, who resigned in 2014 after SeaWorld was
scrutinized in the 2013 film "Blackfish", will step down from
the board but remain as a consultant, the company said.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)