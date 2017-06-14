(Adds company statement)
By Michael Flaherty
NEW YORK, June 14 SeaWorld Entertainment Inc
shareholders voted against the re-election of its
chairman on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the
matter, after investors revolted against a bonus incentive
payout.
The shareholder vote shows how investors, even in an
uncontested board election, are increasingly voicing their
frustration with board members on matters related to executive
and director pay.
Chairman David D'Alessandro received more "withhold" votes
than "for" votes at the annual meeting on Wednesday, a proxy
voting result that means shareholders effectively voted him off
the board, according to people familiar with the matter, who did
not want to be named because the vote tally is not yet final.
The result means that D'Alessandro is required to offer his
resignation, according to company bylaws. The board must then
disclose within 90 days what its intentions are in relation to
the offer.
"The board will continue to proceed in the best interest of
shareholders following this year’s annual meeting," Orlando,
Florida-based SeaWorld said in a statement to Reuters.
SeaWorld announced in March that China's Zhonghong Zhuoye
Group Co Ltd agreed to buy Blackstone Group's 21 percent stake
in the theme park operator for $23 per share, or $429
million.
The following month, SeaWorld disclosed in a securities
filing that in connection with the sale, it would be paying out
special bonuses to certain employees that dated to SeaWorld's
2013 IPO.
The original agreement granted D'Alessandro, ex-CEO Jim
Atchison and about 60 key employees a chunk of restricted shares
to be paid out if SeaWorld achieved certain goals, including an
investment return multiple of 2.75 times Blackstone's invested
capital.
Based on the price Zhonghong paid, the achieved multiple
fell just shy of that threshold, the company said.
What sparked the ire of investors was that despite missing
the target, SeaWorld still agreed to make the restricted share
payouts, with D'Alessandro and eight of the company's senior
executives forfeited 40 percent of the sum.
Proxy adviser Glass Lewis recommended shareholders vote
against D'Alessandro and another director at the annual meeting,
citing the stock payouts. Proxy adviser ISS recommended
shareholders vote against SeaWorld's compensation plans at the
meeting, calling the restricted share payout "concerning" given
the company's poor financial performance. SeaWorld's shares have
fallen by half since its IPO. Shares of the $1.5 billion company
rose 6.7 percent on Wednesday to $17.07 per share.
"We have spoken to investors who share those concerns so a
negative vote and some degree of board shakeup seem possible to
us," FBR analyst Barton Crockett said in a June 9 note.
The company said in a letter to shareholders prior to the
annual meeting that after considering certain factors, including
achieving 97 percent of the investment multiple threshold, that
it was appropriate for morale and employee retention to make the
payouts. None of the company's new leadership team were eligible
for the restricted shares, SeaWorld said.
"Most of the covered individuals had been working for
several years to stabilize the company," SeaWorld said in its
letter to shareholders.
SeaWorld, which operates 12 theme parks in San Diego,
Orlando and San Antonio, faced criticism after the release of
the 2013 documentary "Blackfish," which depicted the captivity
and public exhibition of killer whales as inherently cruel.
The company said last year it would stop breeding killer
whales in captivity.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Andrew Hay and Bill
Trott)